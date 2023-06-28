Dateline

"Dateline" premieres Fridays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET (Courtesy of NBC)

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Is 2nd Quarter’s Most-Watched Newsmagazine With 90.1 Million Viewers (Exclusive)

by | June 28, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The Lester Holt-hosted program beat ABC’s ”20/20“ across the board

NBC’s “Dateline” has emerged as the most-watched newsmagazine of the 2nd quarter of 2023, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

