NBC has delayed the premiere of criminal drama “Found” from a midseason launch on Feb. 19 to a fall 2023 premiere.

“Found,” which stars Shanola Hampton as public relations specialist Gabi Mosely, shines a light on the 600,000 people reported missing in the U.S. — more than half of which are people of color. As Gabi was once a forgotten missing person, her crisis management team works to ensure that no person becomes a faceless case. As Gabi relentlessly works to safeguard others’ wellbeing, a chilling secret of her own comes back to haunt her.

In addition to the shift, NBC has ordered additional scripts to showcase its commitment to the series.

“After watching the first few episodes of ‘Found,’ it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it’s particularly the case with one as important as this. By moving it to fall, we’re able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch ‘Found’ to the largest possible audience across all our platforms.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi star alongside Hampton in the series produced by Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn serve as executive producers.

As NBC shakes up the launch of “Found,” the network has also decided to shift several schedules for the upcoming season, including moving “The Blacklist” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for its Sunday, Feb. 26 season premiere and setting the season two premiere of comedy “Grand Crew” for Friday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Additionally, “Magnum PI” will now air back-to-back episodes for its Sunday, Feb. 19 premiere at 9 and 10 p.m. and air in its normal 9 p.m. time slot after the network picked up 20 episodes of the series that will air as a two-part fifth season. Moving forward, all evenings filled with “Magnum” episodes will begin with Season 4 reruns at 7 and 8 p.m.

“Grand Crew,” which showcases a group of friends navigating life — most often at their favorite wine bar — stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes. Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor serve as executive producers. The first season of “Grand Crew” drew an audience of more than 17 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms, with its premiere episode reaching NBC’s top digital comedy launch on Peacock.