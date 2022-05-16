NBC Unveils Fall Slate, ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot to Follow ‘The Voice’

NBC is giving a prime primetime slot to its “Quantum Leap” reboot.

The sci-fi drama, which stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, will air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT after “The Voice,” offering an important lead-in for the freshman show. “The Voice,” which airs 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays, will see a new coach this fall – former “X Factor” contestant-turned-music superstar Camila Cabello. For the new season – the show’s 22nd – she’ll join a returning Gwen Stefani as well as Blake Shelton and John Legend in the coaches chairs.

Tuesdays bring another episode of “The Voice” at 8 p.m. followed by the return of “La Brea” at 9 p.m. “New Amsterdam,” which is heading into its final season, will air at 10 p.m.

Dick Wolf’s “One Chicago” block continues Wednesday nights, with “Med,” “Fire” and “P.D.” returning in their 8, 9 and 10 p.m. time slots, respectively. Meanwhile, Thursdays continue with the lineup of “Law & Order” at 8 p.m., “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. (the show’s 24th season), and the Christopher Meloni-starring “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 p.m.

Peyton Manning returns to lead Friday night’s 8 p.m. game – “Capital One College Bowl.” It’ll be followed by “Dateline NBC.”

George Lopez’s family comedy, “Lopez vs Lopez,” which was given a series order last week, will join NBC’s Friday night lineup in November at 8 p.m. It will be followed at 8:30 p.m. by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Young Rock” Season 3.

“NBC Sunday Night Football” returns Sunday nights with 20 regular season NFL games.

“While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success,” Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

As the 2022-2023 television season continues on NBC, Dolly Parton will arrive in time for the holidays with the original holiday movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” And, heading into 2023, the network is bringing back “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” with Miley Cyrus.

Midseason will mark the return of the James Spader-starring “The Blacklist,” which is entering its 10th season. Also joining the network in midseason are the return of comedies “American Auto” and “Grand Crew.”

The new incarnation of classic series “Night Court” will also get a midseason berth, with John Larroquette returning to play district attorney Dan Fielding. “Big Bang Theory’s” Melissa Rauch plays Judge Abby Stone.

NBC also announced Monday ahead of its presentation to advertisers at Upfronts 2022 several projects in the works had been picked up to pilot: “Blank Slate,” “Found,” “Irrational,” “Unbroken” and an untitled drama from Mike Daniels. Decisions had yet to be made over which projects will be greenlit to series. They could possibly make it later in the 2022-2023 season, or the following one.

“We’re continuing to invest in content for NBC that not only has the huge broad appeal that defines the platform, but also the ability to continue to find fans across our platforms following its broadcast debut; a strategy we’ve already seen a lot of success with this season,” Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We’re very excited by the new additions to our lineup, which we believe will super-serve our linear audience. In addition, we will continue to develop and order pilots, all of which will help strengthen a robust year-round season.”