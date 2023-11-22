NBC’s annual broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has reliably become a star-studded affair.

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots are set to perform during the event, TheWrap has exclusively learned, and several celebrities including Lacey Chabert, Andy Cohen, Leslie Odom Jr., Abigail Spencer and “Good Burger” stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will make special appearances during the event.

Fallon and the Roots will perform on the “Winter Wonderland in Central Park” float. Additionally, Jabari Banks of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” is set to perform on the “Birds of a Feather Stream Together” Peacock float and Jax is set to perform on“Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party” Toys “R” Us float.

Adding to the famous faces, “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the celebration.

The event will also feature appearances from a few prominent athletes — beach volleyball players and Paris 2024 Olympic hopefuls Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes will be part of the parade as will Paralympic hopeful in track and field star Ezra Frech.

NBC’s telecast of the annual event will take place on Thursday and will air from 8:30 a.m. ET until 12 p.m. ET. For the first time ever, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will include an extra half-hour of festivities.

The parade will be simulcast on Peacock. An encore of the festivities will air on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City holiday tradition since 1924 and is the country’s second longest-running Thanksgiving parade. It’s sponsored by the titular department store and has been broadcast on NBC since 1953.

This year’s floats will include Blue Cat and Chugs, Leo the lizard from Netflix’s new movie “Leo” starring Adam Sandler, “Kung Fu Panda” hero Po, Monkey D. Luffy from “One Piece,” the Pillsbury Doughboy and, of course, Snoopy. This time around, Snoopy will be dressed as a Beagle Scout.