NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ to End With Season 5

“New Amsterdam” is closing its doors.

The NBC medical drama will end with its fifth season, TheWrap has confirmed. The show, which stars “Blacklist” alum Ryan Eggold as hospital director Dr. Max Goodwin, is currently airing its fourth.

The show’s fifth and final season, airing as part of the 2022-2023 TV season, will consist of 13 episodes.

“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming for NBCUniversal Television and streaming said in a statement. “We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”

“When I first read the pilot script for ‘New Amsterdam,’ I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?,” Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, said in a statement. “Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing ‘New Amsterdam’ to life. Bravo!”

“New Amsterdam” is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” and his decade-and-a-half as medical director at the hospital.

David Schulner and Peter Horton are the show’s executive producers alongside Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg, Erika Green Swafford and Shaun Cassidy.

“New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.