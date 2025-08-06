NBC News Promotes Michelle Perry to Deputy Washington Bureau Chief

NBC News promoted Michelle Perry to be its Washington Deputy Bureau Chief on Wednesday after a 20-year career within the NBC family.

Perry’s promotion comes amid a shakeup at the network as MSNBC is being split off into new media conglomerate Versant.

Before her promotion, Perry worked as the head of the justice and national security unit at NBC. In her new role, she will oversee NBC News’ editorial units across Washington, leading daily reporting efforts and developing network talent.

Perry stepped into her previous role in 2024, overseeing the bureau’s coverage of the first assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and the end of former President Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

The executive producer has been with NBC for two decades, starting out her career as an intern with “Today.” She went on to most notably EP Andrea Mitchell’s MSNBC program for 10 years, producing interviews with Benjamin Netanyahu and Elton John and leading MSNBC’s coverage of topical events.

Perry also received Emmy Awards for her 2008 election night coverage and coverage of the 2015 Supreme Court decision on same sex marriage, in addition to a Murrow Award for her Jan. 6 breaking news coverage.

Last year, Comcast announced that most of its cable channels would be lumped into a new company called Versant, which just unveiled its full board of directors. Versant will become publicly traded and house MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and the Golf Channel, as well as digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.