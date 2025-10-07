Rebecca Blumenstein Takes on Expanded Role in NBC News Executive Shake-Up

NBC News’ president of editorial Rebecca Blumenstein is expanding her oversight as part of a new reporting structure.

Blumenstein, who currently oversees newsgathering as well as “Meet the Press” and “Dateline,” will now have Executive Vice President Janelle Rodriguez as a direct report. Rodriguez oversees “NBC Nightly News,” the live-streaming service NBC News Now, and NBC News’ breaking special reports coverage.

Rodriguez, who will also continue to working closely with NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde, recently oversaw the successful transition from Lester Holt to Tom Llamas as anchor and managing editor of “Nightly News.” Additionally, NBC News Now is on pace for its best year ever in 2025, following six straight years of double digit growth, and NBC News Daily saw its second consecutive season of growth.

Blumenstein’s other direct reports include Marc Greenstein, who is taking on an expanded role leading Creative Production and Operations; Noreen Gillespie, who will lead standards; Sarah Tanner, who will lead marketing; and David Gelles, who leads “Meet the Press.” Also rounding out Blumenstein’s leadership team is Catherine Kim, David Verdi, Liz Cole, Lexi Rudolph and Ken Strickland.

Meanwhile, Libby Leist, who oversees NBC News’ “Today” franchise, will continue reporting directly to Conde.

In a memo to staff, Conde said the changes are aimed at fostering a “story-centric” approach that “further align our award-winning broadcast, streaming, digital and audio newsrooms.”

“It will enable us to strengthen editorial oversight across all our platforms, build on our exclusives and the original storytelling that is distinguishing our journalism, and expand the reach of our content in ways that are unique to our organization,” he added.

The new reporting structure comes as NBC News and MSNBC have formally started separating their operations ahead of the launch of Versant by the end of the year. It also follows the launch of NBC News’ new daily podcast “Here’s the Scoop.”

Looking ahead, NBC News will launch a subscription service later this year. It will also expand its new Sports Hub, in partnership with NBC Sports, ahead of the return of the NBA, as well as the Milan Olympics, the Super Bowl and the World Cup on Telemundo.

NBC News staff who accepted new roles at MSNBC will officially transfer over as of Monday. MSNBC has also started using its own standards guidance, and the network’s Washington, D.C., Bureau employees are moving to the same floor as their CNBC colleagues.

By Oct. 20, MSNBC will no longer rely on NBC News correspondents or crews for coverage. It has relied on NBC’s resources since its inception in 1996.

MSNBC also previously revealed it would rebrand to MS Now, which stands for My Source for News, Opinion and the World, and get a new logo that no longer includes its peacock imagery. The new branding will debut as the network is set to enter its 30th year. MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler has emphasized that the network “has not and will not change editorial direction.”

CNBC will retain the acronym “Consumer News and Business Channel,” but will also unveil a new logo without the peacock that will “look back at its history and nod to the deep expertise of the network,” per Versant CEO Mark Lazarus. Meanwhile, USA Network and Golf Channel will come together under a new brand — USA Sports — with new logos in the coming weeks that will honor the former’s legacy in sports and entertainment and the latter’s 30-plus year history as TV’s home for golf.

MSNBC has hired more than three dozen journalists from CNN, Bloomberg, Politico, The Washington Post, ABC News, NBC News, PBS and more in preparation for the split from NBC and is actively recruiting for 50 roles across the organization — including in newsgathering, digital, audio and specials.

NBC has held onto the majority of its talent, including Steve Kornacki. Those making the switch from NBC to MSNBC include Jacob Soboroff, Vaughn Hillyard, Brandy Zadrozny, Ali Vitali, Antonia Hylton, Ken Dilanian, David Noriega, Ryan Reilly, Priya Sridhar, Nnamdi Egwuonwu, Julia Jester and Alex Tabet.