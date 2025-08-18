Versant to Rebrand MSNBC to MS NOW: My Source for News, Opinion and the World

Versant is rebranding MSNBC and changing the logos of other networks in its portfolio as it looks to distinguish itself from NBCUniversal ahead of its separation from Comcast by the end of this year.

“The peacock is synonymous with NBCUniversal, and it is a symbol they have decided to keep within the NBCU family,” Versant CEO Mark Lazarus said in a Monday memo to staff outlining the changes. “This gives us the opportunity to chart our own path forward, create distinct brand identities and establish an independent news organization following the spin.”

In addition to getting a new logo, MSNBC is rebranding to My Source for News, Opinion and the World (MS NOW) as it continues to untether itself from NBC, build out its own news operation and enter its 30th year of operation.

“I know this announcement will be met with questions, and I want to acknowledge that for many of you who have spent years or decades here, it is hard to imagine the network by any other name. This was not a decision that was made quickly or without significant debate,” MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said in a separate memo to staff. “During this time of transition, NBCUniversal decided that our brands require a new, separate identity. This decision now allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our own modern newsgathering operation.”

Kutler also said the network will make a “significant investment” in a broad-based marketing campaign as part of the rebrand, with more details to come during an all-hands meeting with employees next week. She also emphasized that MSNBC has and will not change its editorial direction under MS NOW.

“The future of our success is not tied to remaining within the NBC family and using the peacock as part of our identity,” Kutler added. “Our commitment to our work and our audiences will not waiver from what the brand promise has been for three decades.”

CNBC will retain the acronym “Consumer News and Business Channel” but will unveil a new logo without the peacock that will “look back at its history and nod to the deep expertise of the network,” per Lazarus. The name is staying the same due to several long-term licensing agreements with partners around the world where it’s contractually committed to use it.

Meanwhile, USA Network and Golf Channel will come together under a new brand — USA Sports — with new logos in the coming weeks that will honor the former’s legacy in sports and entertainment and the latter’s 30-plus year history as TV’s home for golf.

The entertainment brands in the Versant portfolio will remain unchanged, though Lazarus said they would continue to “evolve alongside their audiences and remain a vital part of everyday life.” Additionally, SportsEngine, which provides technology serving thousands of youth sports organizations and more, will also redesign its logo without the peacock.

“Regardless of the iconography, each of our businesses will remain true to their charge. Versant is the house for our brands, each of which already succeeds on their own and will continue to do so by creating deeper connections with our audiences and identifying opportunities for growth,” Lazarus concluded. “Thank you for all you do and continue to do as we shape this bold new direction together.”