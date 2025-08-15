Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Set Massive Texas Production Hub in Fort Worth

Taylor Sheridan’s SGS Studios and Paramount Television have established a new production hub in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 450,000 square foot, two-building campus, which was created by real estate developer Ross J. Perot’s Hillwood and can support four concurrent large-scale productions, is the largest operating studio in Texas. SGS 1 and SGS 2 offer fully HVAC-equipped and power-optimized facilities that combine sound stages, mill space, wardrobe and green screen capabilities.

They are the first of several campuses planned across Hillwood’s 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development, each featuring additional sound stages, post-production suites, vendor support and scalable infrastructure designed to attract top-tier productions and long-term tenants from around the world.

Filming at the campus began in March, led by Paramount and 101 Studios for the second season of “Landman,” which premieres Nov. 16.

It is centrally located in AllianceTexas, with immediate access to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, DFW International Airport and versatile shooting locations, including Circle T Ranch and surrounding environments.

“In order for us to have the space to create the worlds that Taylor, Paramount and 101 Studios envision, we need world-class facilities and partners,” Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios head of global production Keri Panichi Flint said in a statement. “[Ross Perot​ Jr., Mike Berry, the Hillwood team and SGS] have been incredible partners in helping us bring a state-of-the-art facility to life in Texas to make ou​r shows with the authenticity they deserve, while, equally as important, bringing thousands of jobs to the community. We are so thankful to Texas state and local leaders, Mr. Perot, Mr​. Berry, SGS and the people and community of F​ort Worth.”

Following the launch of SGS 1 and SGS 2, the partnership will begin development of the first master-planned studio campus within the AllianceTexas footprint. (Photo: SGS/Hillwood)

The news comes as Texas recently boosted its film incentive program to $300 million every two years, up from $200 million, which will run through 2035. Since 2007, the program has been funded by lawmakers at varying levels, ranging from $45 million on the lower end to $200 million on the high end.

“SGS Studios isn’t just about sound stages or incentives — it’s about reclaiming the independence and grit that built this industry in the first place,” Sheridan said. “Texas offers something rare: the space to dream big, the freedom to build fast and a community that still believes storytelling matters. Ross, Mike and the entire team at Hillwood are truly exceptional partners, and we are building something permanent that will be the centerpiece for one of the most state-of-the-art studios in the business.”

The project received designation as a media production development zone (MPDZ) from Fort Worth in December, followed by approval from the Texas Film Commission and Texas Comptroller in January.

“This partnership reflects the strength of AllianceTexas and the leadership of Fort Worth in embracing new industries and opportunity,” Perot Jr. said. “We are proud to help bring major film and television production to North Texas through this collaboration with SGS Studios, and we are grateful to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Sen. Joan Huffman and state Rep. Todd Hunter for their leadership in advancing the state’s film incentive legislation that will further diversify our economy and create long-term growth for our region and state. I am also especially pleased that the legislation includes added incentives for production companies to recruit and train veterans, given our longstanding commitment to supporting veterans as they transition into the civilian workforce.”

In addition to the campus, SGS has partnered with Tarrant County College to offer job training programs in set construction, grip and electric, post-production and stage operations. To date, the programs have trained more than 150 students with continued growth anticipated to reach 300 students.

“We are at a pivotal moment where Texas can become a global force in the film industry, and North Texas offers the location and resources to play a central role in this development,” Hillman president Mike Berry added. “We have the infrastructure in place to grow jobs exponentially and produce thousands of future film industry workers, and with our partners, we have already started providing training for the specialty skills this workforce sector requires. Doing this will allow us to further diversify North Texas’ economic impact and long-term success.”