NBC Grants Series Order to Jeff and Liz Astrof’s Cheerleading Comedy ‘Stumble’

NBC has granted a series order to Jeff and Liz Astrof’s new cheerleading comedy “Stumble.”

The single-camera comedy has been ordered to series by NBC, the network announced Tuesday, just over four months after the network gave a pilot order to the comedy series.

Jeff and Liz Astrof serve as writers and executive producers for “Stumble” alongside EPs Dana Honor (“A Million Little Things,” “Tell Me a Story”) and cheer coach Monica Aldama, who most recently appeared on Netflix’s “Cheer.” The show hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Honor’s Defining Eve Productions.

Jeff Blitz directed and served as an executive producer for the pilot.

The official logline is as follows: “Coach Courteney Potter is determined to rally her newly recruited junior college cheer squad to win her record-breaking 15th championship and improve their lives along the way.”

The cast for “Stumble” includes Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar and Georgie Murphy, while Kristin Chenoweth serves as recurring character.

“Stumble” does not yet have a premiere date, however, NBC scheduling executives said in May that there would be a slot open for an NBC comedy pilot — either “Stumble” or an untitled project from Sierra Teller Ornelas — if greenlit, after “St. Denis Medical” on Mondays or after “Happy’s Place” on Fridays, with “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” taking up one of the slots.

NBC greenlit “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” which stars Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe in May as it unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 TV season.