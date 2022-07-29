Corie Henson has been tapped to lead unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, filling the role vacated by Jenny Groom earlier this week.

“I’ve always admired the NBCU unscripted portfolio – and grew up on Must See TV – so I’m thrilled by the opportunity to join this incredible team to nurture this slate of massively successful shows, take risks on developing new innovative programming, and, of course, continue championing the best producers in the business,” Henson said in a statement Friday.

In her role, Henson will oversee reality competition, talent competition and game show formats. Her purview will include content development and current programming across the company’s eight entertainment platforms, including unscripted content like NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” Bravo’s “Top Chef” and Peacock’s “Baking It.”

She will report to Entertainment Content Chairman Susan Rovner.

“Corie is one of the most respected executives in the business and brings a resume overflowing with big unscripted hits that have broken out across broadcast, streaming and cable platforms,” Rover said in a statement. “Her deep experience with large volumes of programming across multiple networks and brands is a perfect fit for our NBCU content ecosystem. She’s joining an incredible group of programming leaders working across genres, and we’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

Henson previously served as EVP and head of unscripted for TNT, TBS and TruTV. She developed and launched an unscripted programming strategy that included “Wipeout,” “Hogwart’s Tournament of Houses,” and more. She was also formerly the EVP of alternative entertainment for Fox, spearheading strategy for shows like “The Masked Singer,” “MasterChef,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Beat Shazam with Jamie Foxx.”