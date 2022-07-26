Jenny Groom, the top executive at NBCUniveral’s unscripted division, is leaving her position at the company, an individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TheWrap.

Groom, who got her start as an NBC page, was made EVP of Entertainment Unscripted Content in 2020 after working at the network for nearly two decades. In her role, she headed up reality and competition series for NBC and Peacock under NBCU’s Entertainment Television and Streaming portfolio, which also counts Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids and USA Network among its ranks. Shows under Groom’s domain included “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior” and “Temptation Island.”

A previous SVP of Alternative Programming and Development group, the Texas native launched and developed series like “Little Big Shots,” “Better Late Than Never,” and “The Wall.” In 2017, she was promoted to head of the Alternative department under Paul Telegdy, former boss of the network’s Alternative and Reality Group. Telegdy and his top Unscripted executive Meredith Ahr were ousted in 2020 following an internal investigation into multiple allegations of workplace misbehavior leveled against him.

Groom leaves behind a two-season order of “Love Island” U.S., the popular reality dating show that migrated from CBS to Peacock in February. Other upcoming series on NBC’s reality and competition slate include “Dancing with Myself” with Shakira, “Traitors” with Alan Cumming, “Password” with Jimmy Fallon, “Million Dollar Island” and “The Wheel.”

Groom also recently oversaw the development of “That’s My Jam” with Jimmy Fallon, “Making It” and “Baking It” with Amy Poehler, “Family Game Fight” with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and “College Bowl” with Peyton Manning.

“Jenny is a wonderful and well-respected executive who has made an indelible impact on NBC with her work on shows like ‘The Voice,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ and so many others,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content in a statement shared with TheWrap. “I will always be thankful for everything she has done for this company, and am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work beside her.”