NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned.

The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin Can F**k Himself” as Dr. Ben Seong, whose team restarts the Quantum Leap accelerator 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) disappeared.

Lilien and Wynbrandt will remain with the project as executive producers after writing the pilot. Both Gero (“Blindspot”) and Georgaris (“Bluff City Law”) have deals with Universal Television, the studio behind the “Quantum Leap” reboot.

This behind-the-scenes leadership change for the “La Brea” executive producers arrives after the series has filmed two episodes. Production will not pause.

Seong’s character has been described as a “spiritual successor” to Beckett. Per NBC, the character is “both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time travel project known as Quantum Leap.”

Caitline Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee will co-star. Hudson will play Magic, a military veteran and head of the time travel project at Quantum Leap.

While fans hope Bakula will return in some way, his involvement has not been addressed in light of the reboot. In March, he was announced to lead Shaun Cassidy’s NBC pilot “Unbroken.”

“Quantum Leap” comes from Lilien, Bryan, Gero and original creator Don Bellisario and co-narrator Deborah Pratt.