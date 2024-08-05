NBCUniversal Promotes Jeanne Mau to EVP of TV Programming Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

NBCUniversal has promoted Jeanne Mau to EVP of TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion, where she will continue to oversee the company’s inclusion efforts across its entertainment television slate that are housed under the NBCU Launch sector.

Her duties will include crafting DEI-geared endeavors for the company’s broadcast and cable entertainment networks, including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, USA Network and Universal Kids, NBC’s streamer Peacock, as well as four television studios: Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios. Mau will continue to report to Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of Universal Studio Group and Frances Berwick, Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

“Over the past three years, Jeanne has systematically expanded and elevated our inclusion efforts in television. She has introduced us to new voices in front of and behind the camera and become an invaluable resource to our showrunners and internal creative teams,” Igbokwe and Berwick said of Mau in a statement. “We remain committed to our principles and, as we look to the future, Jeanne will continue to serve a critical role in our business by supporting our goal of producing compelling content that appeals to global audiences.”

Prior to the position bump, Mau’s began her time at NBCU in 2021 as Senior Vice President, TV Programming, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. While in the role, she oversaw the creation of NBCU Launch and revamped several NBCU’s talent development programs and helped debut NBCU’s first inclusion efforts for unscripted programming, including the NBCU Launch Unscripted Producers Initiative. Outside of her role, she is an active member advisory board member for the Alliance of Women Directors.