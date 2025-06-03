NBCUniversal Promotes Distribution Execs Amy Geary, Pat Hicks

NBCUniversal executives Amy Geary and Pat Hicks have been promoted to executive vice president and senior vice president of platform distribution and partnerships, respectively.

Geary will be tasked with overseeing distribution negotiations with MVPD and vMVPDs, as well as FAST distribution negotiations and Peacock distribution efforts. Meanwhile, Hicks will lead distribution efforts on accounts including Altice, Comcast, DIRECTV, Hulu, NCTC, and Verizon.

Geary will report to platform distribution and partnerships president Matt Schnaars, while Hicks will continue to report to Geary.

Geary has over 15 years of media distribution and business development experience, with prior leadership roles at Comcast, Viacom and Disney.

Since her appointment as senior vice president two years ago, Geary has played a pivotal role in negotiating deals and strengthening key partnerships with partners including Comcast, DISH, DIRECTV, Google, Hulu and Verizon.

Meanwhile, Hicks joined NBCU in 2013 and has been involved in managing partnerships with Altice and Comcast, as well as Peacock platform distribution and FAST channels. He first began his career at Viacom Media Networks.

The promotions come as NBCUniversal continues to work toward spinning off its cable assets into the new publicly-traded company Versant. Versant is expected to reach 70 million U.S. households and generate $7 billion in annual revenue. The spinoff will be tax free to Comcast shareholders and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.