Nicole Clemens to Lead Prime Video International Originals

Nicole Clemens is joining Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios as its new vice president and head of international originals.

Clemens, who will start in the role on July 7, will oversee the development and production of original movies and series across more than 20 territories and manage teams across Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North Africa, Canada and Australia.

She will onboard and spend a period of time at Amazon MGM Studios’ headquarters in Culver City before relocating to London, per the internal announcement from Prime Video international vice president Kelly Day.

International originals team leaders Javiera Balmaceda (Head of International Originals, Latin America, Canada & Australia), Tara Erer (Head of International Originals, Northern Europe), Nicole Morganti (Head of International Originals, Southern Europe) and John Holmes (Director of International Originals Production & Post) will report directly to Clemens.

Nikhil Madhok, who leads international originals in India, will continue to report to Gaurav Gandhi, Prime video’s vice president of the APAC and MENA regions, while remaining part of Clemens’ leadership team. International originals content strategy head March Hausmaninger and international business affairs head Sam Semon will also support Clemens and the international originals team.

Clemens most recently served as the president of Paramount Television Studios, which shuttered last August due to “significant changes” in the TV marketplace.

She also served as the president of original scripted series for Paramount+, where she the led the streamer’s programming strategy at launch. During her tenure, she oversaw the development and production of several Prime Video series, including “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Reacher” and “Cross.”

Prior to Paramount, Clemens served as a producer at Anonymous Content, executive vice president of series development at FX, head of motion picture library at ICM Partners, head of development at Rod Holcomb Productions and a development manager at Spelling Television.

Prime Video produced over 140 international and original series and movies last year — its biggest year to date.

International sales include Spain’s “Culpa Nuestra,” the third installment in Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy, “Red Queen,” and “Graduation Trip: Mallorca,” Germany’s “Maxton Hall,” Colombia’s “Betty La Fea,” India’s “Superboys of Malegaon,” Korea’s “Newtopia” and Italy’s “Costiera.”.

“Nicole will guide our future International Originals slate as we invest for the long term in international series and movies,” Day said. “I’m so proud of the work we’ve done, and I know Nicole’s leadership will take us to even greater heights.”