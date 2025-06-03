Netflix Sets Film4/Channel 4 Drama Head Ollie Madden as Director of UK Film

Ollie Madden, the director of Film4 and Channel 4 drama, is set to join Netflix as director of the streamer’s U.K. Film division, TheWrap has learned.

Madden joined Channel 4 in 2017, became director in 2022 and then started overseeing both Film4 and Channel 4 drama in 2024. During his time, he helped make Oscar-winning films like “Poor Things,” “The Zone of Interest” and “The Favourite.”

“I’ve been incredibly proud to spend the past eight years with Film4 and, more recently, Channel 4 Drama, and it’s very hard to say goodbye to all my wonderful colleagues and projects,” Madden wrote in a staff memo, according to Variety. “The independence, distinctiveness and mark of quality that Film4 and Channel 4 represent is a precious thing, and I’m confident it will continue to thrive long after my departure. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Alex Mahon and Ian Katz for their unwavering belief and support.”

Starting in October, he will work under Anne Mensah in Netflix’s London office while being Dan Lin’s point of contact for U.K. films. “I’m very excited to work with Anne and Dan to build Netflix’s film business in the U.K.,” Madden added in his note.

His co-workers Farhana Bhula and Gwawr Lloyd will step up in his place for the interim, with Bhula as director of Film4 and Lloyd as head of drama starting July 1.

TheWrap has reached out to Film4, Channel 4 and Netflix for further comment.