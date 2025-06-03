The Lede Company Acquires Element Brand Group

The Lede Company has acquired Heather Leeds Greenfield’s Element Brand Group, TheWrap has learned.

Leeds Greenfield will join as a partner and head of brand partnerships, working alongside Lede’s co-CEOs Amanda Silverman, Christine Su, Meredith O’Sullivan and Sarah Rothman. Her Element team, including SVPs Michael Kutach and Jill Ormand, will also make the jump.

“Joining Lede presents an incredible opportunity to amplify the impact and reach of our services while preserving the boutique, relationship-focused approach that has defined the essence of Element Brand Group,” she said in a Tuesday statement. “The meaningful, culture-driven work we execute on behalf of our clients will now be elevated by the enhanced resources and broader platform afforded by this strategic alliance.”

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings and capabilities by welcoming the Element Brand Group team to The Lede Company,” Su added. “Heather brings a wealth of experience across fully integrated brand marketing capabilities, alongside a proven track record of creating culturally relevant campaigns for globally recognized brands. This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve clients across all touchpoints of modern brand marketing and communications.”

Leeds Greenfield founded her brand partnerships and marketing agency company in 2016, while The Lede Company launched in 2018.

Variety was first to report the news.