NBCUniversal Television and Streaming reached nearly 121 million people over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend. With its programming — highlights of which included the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Fifa World Cup coverage and the Peacock premiere of “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” — the company’s all-platform viewing totaled 120.7 million individuals.

All programs were either simulcast on Peacock or aired the following day.

As previously reported, NBC’s live telecast of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade became the network’s highest-rated and most-viewed entertainment program of the year, drawing 5.5 in the 18-49 demographic and averaging 22.3 million watchers. The event was also Peacock’s most popular entertainment simulstream ever, with 27 million viewers. Also, the network’s “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” which aired immediately after the parade, netted a 2.8 in ratings and 11.2 total average million viewers, including streaming. It was the second highest-rated and most-watched telecast, behind only the parade.

That day also saw the highest-rated and viewed iteration of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with 0.90 in the demo and 3.4 million viewers, in three years. “Late Night with Seth Meyers” drew 0.41 in the demo and averaged 1.7 million viewers, also making it the most-watched “Late Night” in three years.

There was also Telemundo’s World Cup coverage, top games of which included Argentina vs. Mexico, Brazil vs. Serbia and Spain vs. Germany. From Nov. 24 to 27, the sportscasts drew 16.3 million viewers. In other sports coverage, NBC’s telecast of the New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings game was the second most-watched primetime Thanksgiving game on record, up nearly a quarter from last year’s with 26 million viewers. On Nov. 27, the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game was one of the two most-watched Thanksgiving holiday weekend games since 2015.

Meanwhile, Peacock saw success with the debut of “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” released the day before Thanksgiving, giving the streamer its biggest comedy launch in history.