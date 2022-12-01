NBCUniversal’s Allison Rawlings has been named Executive Vice President of Communications, Television and Streaming Group in a new expanded role, reporting to NBCU chairman of Television and Streaming Mark Lazarus. Chip Sullivan, who remains EVP of Entertainment Communications, will extend his current responsibilities across platforms while also sharing Peacock publicity duties with the streamer’s CMO Shannon Willett.

Rawlings’ previous title was EVP of Strategic Communications, Entertainment Networks, which she has held since 2021. Before that, she was SVP of Corporate Comms at NBC Entertainment, joining the company with the position in 2016 from DreamWorks Animation, where she was head of PR. Sullivan retains his title with the extension of responsibilities. He began in the lead role in 2015.

The expanded positions are an effort by the company “to bring the Television & Streaming portfolio closer together,” per Lazarus.

In her new role, Rawlings will work to help the company better build and amplify its overarching portfolio narrative, working closely with comms leaders across the Television & Streaming businesses. In addition to operating on a broader level for the division, her team will remain closely tied to the entertainment business while also spearheading strategic communications for Peacock.

“Allison’s understanding of and passion for our business, her relationships across the company and with the press, and her experience bringing teams together to navigate complex communications challenges all make Allison a great fit for this new position,” Lazarus wrote in an internal memo.

On the content side, Sullivan will be expanding the purview of his role across all of NBCU’s entertainment platforms, leading awards and talent relations for the entertainment networks and Peacock. “Better connecting our publicity teams will enable us to use the power of our portfolio to launch our shows and grow our audiences,” Lazarus said. “Having Chip’s deep expertise, his industry relationships and his unique ability to work with our press partners extend across all parts of our Entertainment platforms will help elevate our brands and our shows, and ensure our content, our talent and our creative teams are in the best possible hands.”

The chairman concluded, “As we continue transforming our business together, I’m excited to take these steps with our communications team to help better align our portfolio and celebrate our shared successes.”