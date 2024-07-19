NBCUniversal Closes 2024-25 Upfront Touting ‘Modest’ Advertising Commitment Growth Boosted by Peacock, Sports, Digital

Sports

While no specific figures were given, the streaming service has seen advertiser demand grow 40% over the past three years

Mark Marshall
Mark Marshall, chairman of global advertising and partnerships, at the NBC Universal 2024 Upfront (Photo Credit: NBC)

NBCUniversal has closed its 2024-25 Upfront negotiations, touting “modest” advertising growth boosted by Peacock, sports and digital. The latest round marked the company’s largest digital Upfront to date.

“This past year, we focused every investment and innovation on driving media effectiveness for our clients. Our engaging content provides the ultimate canvas for our advertisers to tell their brand stories to their consumers,” Global Advertising and Partnerships chairman Mark Marshall said in a Friday statement. “In this year’s Upfront, NBCUniversal saw growth in advertising commitments across its portfolio in key business areas, including strategic audiences, live programming and streaming — demonstrating the value of our storytelling and the strength of our powerful tech stack to the marketplace.”

A spokesperson declined to disclose specific figures on total volume or cost per thousand impressions (CPMs).

Netflix
Read Next
Netflix's VP of Ad Sales Pete Naylor to Depart as Streamer Expands Global Reach

NBCU’s broadcast portfolio saw an increase in volume compared to last year across entertainment, news and sports. Sports delivered its highest Upfront commitments to date, with sports digital recording double-digit year over year growth and Hispanic sports investments growing by nearly 20%.

Peacock, which also secured its highest Upfront ever, has seen advertiser demand grow 40% over the past three years. DTC advertisers within NBCU’s small business group increased total Upfront investments by nearly 50%, with many being first-time Upfront buyers. The company saw nearly 90% growth in sports, nearly 60% growth in news and 45% growth in primetime.

The media giant also saw growth across key spending categories, including auto, retail, insurance, personal care and beverages.  

Reese Witherspoon-Jake Gyllenhaal-Will-Ferrell
Read Next
Amazon Makes Waves in Inaugural Upfronts With Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal and Will Ferrell

NBCU is the first major media company to close its Upfront negotiations for the season. Its results come as streamers have been ramping up their ad-supported offerings in an effort to capture ad dollars migrating from linear television.

In 2024, digital video in the U.S., which includes connected TV, social video and online video, is expected to generate an estimated $63 billion in ad spend and earn 52% of total share versus 48% for linear, according to a study by the International Advertising Bureau.

Connected TV ad spend, which includes ad-supported streamers and virtual multichannel video program distributors like YouTube TV, exceeded $20 billion for the first time ever in 2023 and is projected to grow 12% to nearly $23 billion in 2024.

Upfronts 2024 artwork
Read Next
Ad-Supported Streaming Took a Huge Victory Lap at TV Upfronts 2024

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.