NBCUniversal, US Golf Association Extend Media Partnership Through 2032

NBCUniversal and the U.S. Golf Association have extended their media rights deal through 2032.

NBC will be the exclusive broadcast home of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Senior Open. The U.S. Open will continue to have the most broadcast hours of any major championship – a minimum of 25 – and will add an additional hour of primetime coverage on NBC each year on Thursdays and Fridays. Peacock will also simulstream all USGA programming airing on NBC and will provide exclusive streaming coverage of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open.

Additionally, Comcast’s upcoming cable network spin-off Versant will acquire media rights to the USGA championships for USA Network and Golf Channel through 2032.

USA Network will provide coverage of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open, while Golf Channel will carry coverage of the U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Senior Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Women’s Amateur, U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Girls’ Junior, U.S. Adaptive Open, Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.

“We’re incredibly proud of the partnership we’ve built over the years with NBCU and Versant, and we’re equally excited to continue building on that legacy through our shared passion and dedication – alongside people we’re proud to call our friends,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said in a statement. “The value NBCU and Versant place on the USGA brand is evident, and this agreement enables the USGA to further advance our mission to positively impact the game, while providing the most expansive coverage and broadest reach to showcase USGA championships.”

Coverage highlights include:

48 hours of U.S. Open coverage, including 25 hours on NBC (33 when on the West Coast); an increase of four hours of NBC coverage on Thursday/Friday (for a total of five hours per day, including two in primetime, one each day); combining to deliver more broadcast network coverage than any other major championship

27 hours of U.S. Women’s Open coverage, including seven weekend hours on NBC

18 hours of U.S. Senior Open coverage, including six weekend hours on NBC

15 hours of coverage for both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur and continuing coverage of the U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Girls’ Junior, U.S. Adaptive Open and U.S. Senior Women’s Open

12 hours of coverage for the Walker Cup (played over two days) and 16 hours of Curtis Cup coverage (contested over three days) when played in the U.S.

The new elements of the agreement will begin in 2027 following the conclusion of the current agreement in 2026.

NBCUniversal previously served as a broadcast partner for the USGA championships between 1995 and 2014 and in 2020.

“The USGA has been an important partner of ours for most of the last 30 years and we’re extraordinarily proud of our relationship with their leadership team,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said. “We have built something incredibly special with the U.S. Open on NBC. We look forward to further advancing and enhancing our coverage of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, and U.S. Senior Open across NBC and Peacock through 2032.”

USA Network began coverage of the USGA championships in 2022 with the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open, while Golf Channel first presented live coverage of the USGA championships in 1995 – the year it launched as the first single-sport cable network in television history – when it presented live three-day coverage of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links.

“We’re proud to partner with the USGA and present coverage of 11 USGA championships across USA Network and Golf Channel,” Versant sports president Matt Hong added. “The USGA championships represent some of the most prestigious events in all of golf. USA Network’s reach and Golf Channel’s reputation as the television home of the sport are ideal platforms to bring the USGA championships to golf fans across the country.”