CBS will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “NCIS” this month, the network announced Thursday.

“NCIS Day,” which will be observed on Monday, Sept. 25, will pay homage to the fan-favorite procedural that has aired 459 episodes to date two days after the anniversary of its Sept. 23, 2003 launch. With the upcoming 21st installment of season, the “NCIS” franchise will hit 1,000 episodes.

During the celebration, a mini marathon of “NCIS” will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring the first “NCIS” episode and its original cast, the Season 2 finale and a notable Season 19 episode featuring the series’ current cast. CBS will also air a sneak peek of upcoming spinoff “NCIS: Sydney,” which will premiere Nov. 13 on CBS as the franchise’s first international iteration.

Additionally, the network will debut several social media features surrounding the series, including the show’s Bandium app, which was introduced in Season 19 by Gary Cole’s Special Agent Alden Parker. Beginning on “NCIS Day,” fans can access their own Bandium, which will house personalized shareable content and special announcements, by opting in to Instagram and Facebook’s messenger feature on Instagram and Facebook. Also on social media, the network will launch its joint @NCISverse handle to engage the “NCIS” fanbase.

Fans will also be privy to a 20% discount for all “NCIS” merchandise available at the “NCIS” storefront of ParamountShop.com by using the code NCIS20 at checkout from Sept. 7–Oct. 2. Discounts will also be displayed via QR code and discount codes during the mini marathon.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Belisarius Productions, “NCIS” stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole, among others.

Donald P. Bellisario created the series. EPs include Steven D. Binder, David North, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams and Chris Waild.