‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Back and Who’s New?

Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David are together once more in “NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” but they’re not without problems.
The new spinoff series picks up after the pair reunited in Paris, and sees Tony and Ziva have now raising their daughter, Tali, together. But, when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe and figure out what’s going on.
Of course, taking place in a larger universe, you’re going to recognize some faces in “NCIS: Tony & Ziva.” Here’s who you need to know.
Ziva David (Cote de Pablo)
After playing the character for nearly 200 episodes in the original “NCIS,” Cote de Pablo returns as Ziva David. She’s also starred in “The Jury” and “The 33,” but Ziva is the character she’s best known for.
Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly)
Michael Weatherly is also a returning vet in this series, reprising his role of Tony DiNozzo. Weatherly is also known for his time as Cooper Alden on “Loving” in the 90s, and as the title character Jason Bull in “Bull.”
Tali (Isla Gie)
Tali is Ziva and Tony’s young daughter, and she’s played by Isla Gie. You might’ve seen her in “A Working Man” earlier this year, or in episodes of “The Sandman,” “The Outlaws” and “Mammals.”
Claudette (Amita Suman)
Amita Suman stars as Claudette in “NCIS: Tony & Ziva.” You might recognize her as Inej Ghafa from Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone,” or as Naya from “The Outpost.”
Boris (Maximilian Osinski)
Maximilian Osinski plays Boris, coming most recently off appearing in “A Working Man” alongside Isla Gie. You might recognize Osinski more quickly, though, from “Ted Lasso” or “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” Marvel fans will also clock him as Agent Davis from “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Sophie (Lara Rossi)
Fans make recognize Sophie’s voice sooner than her face, as she’s played by Lara Rossi, who voiced Vanasha in the “Horizon Forbidden West” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” video games. She’s also appeared onscreen in “I May Destroy You,” “Crossing Lines” and more.
Martine (Nassima Benchicou)
Martine is played by French actress Nassima Benchicou, who you might recognize from “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.” She also appeared in an episode of “Emily in Paris.” Otherwise, he catalogue contains mostly French projects.
Dr. Lang (Terence Maynard)
Terence Maynard plays Dr. Lang, after previously starring in “Ridley,” “The Witcher” and “Sherwood.” He is arguably best known for his long-running role as Tony Stewart in “Coronation Street.”
Jonah (Julian Ovenden)
Jonah is played by Julian Ovenden, who period piece fans will likely know instantly. Ovenden played Sir Henry Granville in “Bridgerton” and Charles Blake in “Downton Abbey.” He also appeared alongside Kristen Bell and Allison Janney in 2022’s “The People We Hate at the Wedding.”
Henry (James D’Arcy)
Longtime Marvel fans will recognize Henry immediately, as he starred as the human Edwin Jarvis in “Agent Carter,” and reprised the role briefly in “Avengers: Endgame” and “What If…?” More recently, he played Patrick Blackett in “Oppenheimer.”