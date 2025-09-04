‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Back and Who’s New?

Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David are together once more in “NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” but they’re not without problems.

The new spinoff series picks up after the pair reunited in Paris, and sees Tony and Ziva have now raising their daughter, Tali, together. But, when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe and figure out what’s going on.

Of course, taking place in a larger universe, you’re going to recognize some faces in “NCIS: Tony & Ziva.” Here’s who you need to know.