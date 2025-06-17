‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Sets September Premiere at Paramount+

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” has set a September premiere date at Paramount+. The “NCIS” spinoff series, which welcomes back Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly as fan favorite couple Tony and Ziva, will premiere Thursday, Sept. 4, the streamer announced Tuesday.

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” will debut its first three episodes on Sept. 4, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays until the season finale airs on Oct. 23.

The show picks up after years after Ziva’s supposed death — which had prompted Tony to leave the NCIS team to raise their daughter — before she was discovered alive and reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

“When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” the official logline reads.

In addition to de Pablo and Weatherly, “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden and James D’Arcy.

“We’re beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva’s next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come,” de Pablo and Weatherly said in a statement. “Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire…..and self-driving murder cars. (Don’t worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won’t want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!“

De Pablo and Weatherly serve as EPs alongside John McNamara, who also serves as showrunner, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals and Mairzee Almas. “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.