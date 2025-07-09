‘Ne Zha 2’ Sets English-Language Theatrical Release From A24 and CMC Pictures

“Ne Zha 2” is coming back to theaters.

A24, the arthouse darling behind “The Brutalist” and “Queer” (among many others), and Chinese company CMC Pictures are teaming up for an English-language version of “Ne Zha 2,” the Chinese animated blockbuster. The new “Ne Zha 2” rerelease will arrive in theaters across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand beginning Aug. 22. What’s more, this version will be presented in Imax, 3D and other premium formats.

The English-language cast will be led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

“Ne Zha 2” was released Jan. 29, on the first day of Chinese New Year, and has grossed more than $2.2 billion globally. A sequel to 2019’s “Ne Zha,” it is based on the Chinese mythological character, along with Xu Zhonglin’s 16th-century novel “Investiture of the Gods,” and written and directed by Yang Yu. According to the official release from A24, the movie is “considered a milestone in modern animation – merging emotionally resonant storytelling, mythological spectacle and cutting-edge visual artistry. Building on the legacy of its groundbreaking predecessor, the film introduces a bold new chapter to the legend of Ne Zha.”

Additionally, the film is the highest-rated animated film of the year on Rotten Tomatoes and one of the highest-rated films of the year on Letterboxd. Along with being the highest-grossing animated film of all time, it has become the highest-grossing non-English language film and the fifth highest-grossing film ever. Any way you slice it, its success is impressive.

“I’m honored to be part of ‘Ne Zha 2,’ a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be,” Yeoh said in a statement. “Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry and magic of this film on the big screen.”

This will be A24’s first fully animated feature. (Its “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” released in 2022, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but was partially live-action.)