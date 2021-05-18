Ratings: CBS Ties for 2nd With ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and ‘Bull’ Season Finales

by | May 18, 2021 @ 8:41 AM

Fox wins another Monday with “9-1-1” shows

Fox fended off its broadcast competition last night with “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” And that competition included season finales for CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Bull” — so it was no walk in the park ratings win.

Behind Fox, CBS sat in a three-way primetime ratings tie with NBC and ABC. NBC was second in terms of total viewers, thanks to “The Voice.” CBS finished third in overall-audience averages.

