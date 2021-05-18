Ratings: CBS Ties for 2nd With ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and ‘Bull’ Season Finales

Fox wins another Monday with “9-1-1” shows

Behind Fox, CBS sat in a three-way primetime ratings tie with NBC and ABC. NBC was second in terms of total viewers, thanks to “The Voice.” CBS finished third in overall-audience averages.

Fox fended off its broadcast competition last night with “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” And that competition included season finales for CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Bull” — so it was no walk in the park ratings win.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1” earned a 0.9/6 and 5.6 million total viewers. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” landed a 0.8/5 and 5 million total viewers.

NBC, CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.5. CBS had a 4 share, NBC and ABC both got 2 shares. NBC was second in total viewers with 4.8 million, CBS was third with 4.6 million and ABC was fourth with 2.4 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6/4 and 6 million total viewers. At 10, “Debris” managed a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million total viewers.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 0.7/5 and 5.3 million total viewers. “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 got a 0.7/5 and 5.1 million total viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Bull” drew a 0.4/3 and 4.9 million total viewers.

For ABC, an airing of 2001 movie “Monsters, Inc.” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.5/3 and 1.8 million total viewers. “The Good Doctor” at 10 got a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million total viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Telemundo had a 2 share, The CW got a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 868,000, The CW was seventh with 538,000.

For The CW, “All American” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 667,000 total viewers. “Black Lightning” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 409,000 total viewers.