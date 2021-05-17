Ratings: ‘The Rookie’ Leads Sunday’s Night of 4 Season Finales

Fox’s “The Great North” and “Family Guy” and NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” also ended their seasons

Fox’s “The Great North” got a 0.3 rating/2 share among adults 18-49, and 773,000 total viewers. “Family Guy” had a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million total viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” received a 0.2/2 and 1.2 million total viewers. “The Rookie” drew a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million total viewers.

Sunday night boasted four season finales on broadcast’s primetime: “The Great North,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Family Guy” and “The Rookie.” See how those performed in Nielsen’s TV ratings below.

Here’s something worth pointing out high up in a primetime ratings story: Telemundo finished in third place last night thanks to its “Miss Universe 2021” pageant.

CBS and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 6.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second with 4.7 million total viewers.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 p.m. drew a 0.5/4 and 7.6 million total viewers. “The Equalizer” at 8 put up a 0.6/4 and 7 million total viewers. At 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 0.6/4 and 5.7 million total viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 4.9 million total viewers.

For ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 had a 0.6/5 and 4.4 million total viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” averaged a 0.7/4 and 5.3 million total viewers. “The Rookie” finished off primetime at 10 o’clock.

Telemundo was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.8 million.

NBC and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 1.4 million, Fox was fifth with 824,000.

For NBC, following a rerun, “Ellen’s Game of Games” got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million total viewers. The “Zoey’s” finale aired at 9. At 10, “Good Girls” had a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million total viewers.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Bless the Harts” at 7:30 got a 0.2/1 and 520,000 total viewers. “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 1 million total viewers. The “Great North” finale followed. At 9, “Bob’s Burgers” received a 0.4/3 and 1 million total viewers. The “Family Guy” season finale closed out primetime.

Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 698,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 467,000.