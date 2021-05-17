THE ROOKIE - “Threshold” – Officer Nolan mildly injures himself while chasing down a shoplifter and the local DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan’s wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover, Lopez’ wedding venue is seized by the FBI and Nolan meets his new neighbor on the season finale of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Erica Parise) NATHAN FILLION

Ratings: ‘The Rookie’ Leads Sunday’s Night of 4 Season Finales

by | May 17, 2021 @ 8:53 AM

Fox’s “The Great North” and “Family Guy” and NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” also ended their seasons

Sunday night boasted four season finales on broadcast’s primetime: “The Great North,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Family Guy” and “The Rookie.” See how those performed in Nielsen’s TV ratings below.

Fox’s “The Great North” got a 0.3 rating/2 share among adults 18-49, and 773,000 total viewers. “Family Guy” had a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million total viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” received a 0.2/2 and 1.2 million total viewers. “The Rookie” drew a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million total viewers.

