In the smash hit “Barbie,” Margot Robbie leaves her pink plastic town of Barbie Land to travel to the real world. But can fans of the movie travel to Barbie Land? Kind of.

“Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson analyzed the position of the sun and moon in the Greta Gerwig film, and the presence of palm trees, and concluded that the fictional town must be “somewhere in the Florida Keys.”

“In ‘Barbie,’ the Moon’s orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 deg North Latitude on Earth. Palm trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 deg. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean. If it’s in the US, Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Tyson was back with more Barbie analysis, commenting on the conservative reaction that the character played by Robbie is somehow a bad influence for girls because she has no interest in marriage or motherhood.

Ginger Gaetz, wife of Republican politician Matt Gaetz, gave the movie a thumbs down, saying that it “neglects to address any notion or faith or family.”

“How about the G.I. Joes? Why did I have dolls as a kid that were soldiers? Wasn’t I being socialized to go to war, to kill people I’ve never met before?… Where was the outrage at the time over that?” Tyson asked in his Twitter video.

He also had thoughts on “Oppenheimer,” noting that the actual nuclear test took place in the early morning and not at night, as depicted in the biopic.

“July 16, 1945, 5:30am Los Alamos, New Mexico is in full dawn of summer twilight. But cinematically, the atomic explosion looks more striking against the dark of night,” he tweeted.

He added, “Christopher Nolan’s attention to detail in #Oppenheimer was so thorough I’m giving him a hall pass on this one.”