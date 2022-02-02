Press Barred From Gorsuch Address at Federalist Society Event

Supreme Court Justice Niel Gorsuch will address a conservative legal group this weekend, but the press will not be in attendance.

Gorsuch will speak Friday at the Florida chapter of the Federalist Society’s annual meeting at Walt Disney World. The group played a role in his 2017 nomination to the court.

He will speak at the banquet on Friday night, after addresses, a panel and a reception have concluded. The organization’s website notes the event will be “closed to press.” A representative for the chapter did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will also speak at the event, which will feature panels on redistricting in the state and “The End of Roe V. Wade.” The two-day gathering ends Saturday with a fireworks display.

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington tweeted that GOP senators should be “angry about” Gorsuch speaking to a conservative group with no press present, but added, “We doubt it.”

Just last September, Gorsuch’s colleague Justice Amy Coney Barrett said justice are not “partisan hacks.” She made those comments at a lecture hosted by the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, which was open to the press.