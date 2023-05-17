NEON announced today that they have taken the North American rights to Spanish filmmaker Pablo Berger’s first animated feature film “Robot Dreams,” based on the award-winning graphic novel of the same name by Sara Varon. The movie will be screened for the first time in Cannes this coming Saturday, May 20 in the Special Screenings section of the festival. The acquisition marks the first sale made at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

According to the official synopsis, “Robot Dreams” “follows DOG, who lives in Manhattan and one day, tired of being alone, decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach. Will they ever meet again?” Well that certainly sounds traumatic (but potentially heartwarming).

Berger, who directed “Blancanieves” and “Abracadabra,” also produces alongside Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé, Sandra Tapia Diaz, Ángel Durández, with Jérôme Vidal, Sylvie Pialat and Benoit Quainon coproducing. The deal was negotiated by Sarah Colvin on behalf of NEON with Adeline Fontan Tessaur co-founder of Elle Driver, who represents worldwide sales rights to the film in Cannes.

Adeline Fontan Tessaur said (in the official release), “I could not be more proud to have this genius rock-and-roll team on board to distribute this absolute wonder. We know that NEON will know how to get this film that overflows with emotion to the largest possible audience.”

NEON has a pretty stellar record at Cannes; they acquired the last three Palme d’Or winners with Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” in 2019; Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” in 2021; and Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” in 2022. “Parasite,” of course, went on to win the Best Picture Oscar and firmly established that Bong Joon-ho is one of the talented living filmmakers working today (be also took home the Best Director Oscar). “Triangle of Sadness” was nominated for three Oscars, but they were biggies – Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay. And “Titane” is just some wild stuff (check it out if you haven’t).