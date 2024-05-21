It’s a happy reunion for “Sentimental Value,” the next film from “The Worst Person in the World” director Joachim Trier and actress Renate Reinsve. Neon announced on Tuesday that it was acquired North American rights to the film, which reunites Trier and his “Worst Person in the World” actress Reinsve.

The film, which was written by Trier and Eskil Vogt (who also cowrote “Worst Person in the World”) is described as a family drama, and principal photography will begin in August in Norway and France. Neon will distribute the film theatrically in 2025.

“The Worst Person in the World” earned immense acclaim when it was released in 2021 by Neon, with Reinsve picking up the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. Trier and Vogt were nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and the film also scored a nod for Best International Film.

This is Neon’s latest acquisition out of a busy Cannes, where the studio also secured North American rights to Mohammad Rasoulof’s “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” U.S. rights to Osgood Perkins’ “The Monkey” starring Theo James, and the worldwide rights to Osgood Perkins’ “Keeper,” starring Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland.

“Sentimental Value” will be produced by Maria Ekerhovd for Mer Film, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar for Eye Eye Pictures, Lizette Jonjic and Sisse Graum for Denmark/Sweden’s Zentropa, Juliette Schrameck for Agat Films, Nathanaël Karmitz and Elisha Karmitz for MK Production, and Janine Jackowski and Jonas Dornbach for Germany’s Komplizen.

The deal was negotiated by Neon’s President of Acquisitions & Production Jeff Deutchman with Maria Ekerhovd from Mer Film and Andrea Ottmar from Eye Eye on behalf of the filmmakers. MK2 is representing the international sales rights and introduced the film to buyers in Cannes.