Nepali Filmmakers Challenge ‘Anjila’ International Feature Oscar Entry, Director Calls It ‘Personal’ Attack

A group of Nepali filmmakers has reportedly filed a formal complaint with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that challenges the country’s submission of “Anjila” for the international feature Oscar, alleging conflicts of interest and violations of procedure. “Anjila” director Milan Chams dismissed the complaint as “personal disappointment” from rival filmmakers.

The protest targets the selection of “Anjila,” a biographical drama about Anjila Tumbapo Subba, captain and goalkeeper of Nepal’s women’s national soccer team, who stars as herself. The film traces her rise from a restrictive home life to leading the squad, highlighting her struggles against social expectations.

Chams called the complaint as “personal disappointment” and accused Samundra Bhatta, director of the competing film “Gunyo Cholo,” of offering up to $100,000 to dislodge his movie from consideration.

“She expressed complete confidence her film would be selected, citing personal relationships with committee members,” Chams said in a statement to Variety.

Neither Chams nor Bhatta responded to requests for comment Saturday. The Academy also did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Filmmakers Deepak Rauniyar and Binod Paudel, among others, allege the process was conducted in near secrecy. They say the application window was reduced to nine days during a national crisis that included curfews and the prime minister’s resignation, leaving many unable to submit films. They also point to committee member Jeevan Kumar Parajuli’s dual role as both a voter and “Anjila’s” media coordinator as an “obvious conflict of interest.”

“This is so unfair to Nepali filmmakers,” producer Ram Krishna Pokharel wrote on social media, criticizing the lack of public notice.

The Academy requires each country’s selection committee to publish its process but does not dictate procedures beyond compliance with eligibility rules. Nepal’s submission deadline is Oct. 1, after which the Academy will vet entries.

The protesting filmmakers are urging the Academy to void Nepal’s submission and order a restart with a 30-day application window and independent oversight.