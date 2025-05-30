Netflix Leads TV Season Ratings, but Broadcast Hits Break Up the Block Party

As the 2024-25 TV season winds down, it’s not surprising that Netflix series dominated multiplatform ratings given the streamer’s reach. Still, a number of broadcast hits — from CBS’ “Tracker” and “Matlock” to ABC’s “High Potential” — broke up its domination of the list of most-watched shows.

Netflix accounted for 10 of the top 15 series across broadcast, cable and streaming, with “Squid Game” and “Adolescence” leading the pack with 27.1 million and 19 million viewers, respectively, according to live-plus-35-day viewing figures through April 6.

Broadcasters, however, took over from there, as CBS’ “Tracker” followed in third place with 17.4 million crossplatform viewers, while ABC’s “High Potential” and CBS’ “Matlock” took the No. 5 and 6 spots on the list with 16.1 million viewers and 16 million viewers, respectively.

Christopher Smith for TheWrap

While Prime Video’s “Reacher” (17.3 million) and Paramount+’s “Landman” (15.8 million) snuck into the top 10, Netflix took the No. 8-15 spots with “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” “Zero Day” and “Nobody Wants This” — all of which scored over 15 million viewers — as well as “The Night Agent,” “American Primeval,” “Running Point,” “The Residence” and “A Man on the Inside,” which closed out Netflix’s reign with 12.4 million viewers.

CBS’ “Ghosts” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” came next, both with 12.1 million viewers, while CBS’ “Elsbeth” ranked 21st with 11.5 million viewers, just behind HBO’s “The White Lotus” (11.6 million).

Other broadcast hits throughout the season included ABC’s “Will Trent” and “9-1-1,” which scored viewerships of 11.4 million and 11.1 million, respectively, as well as CBS’ “Watson” at 11 million.

Notably, “Reacher” was the lone Prime Video show within the top 40. Of the most-watched 100 broadcast, cable and streaming shows this TV season, Prime Video was home to five, including “Reacher,” “Cross” (No. 42), “Beast Games” (No. 73), “The Bondsman” and “On Call,” which took spots 90 and 94.

Among streamers, Paramount+ also notched five shows in the top 100 with “Landman,” followed by “1923” (11.9 million viewers, good for No. 19), “MobLand” (No. 26), “Tulsa King” (No. 50) and “Special Ops: Lioness” (No. 61).

Josh Mankiewcz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning (Miller Mobley/NBC)

“Dateline” swept “20/20” across the board, leading the ABC newsmagazine by double-digit percentages, TheWrap can reveal exclusively. “Dateline” averaged 3.7 million total viewers, topping “20/20” (3.3 million) by 12%, according to live-plus-35-day Nielsen data.

For the first time in five years, “Dateline” also outpaced “20/20” in the key demos for the 2024-25 broadcast primetime season, beating the show by 28% among adults 25-54.

“The Chi” Season 7 premiere breaks streaming records

“The Chi” Season 7, which premiered May 16, kicked off to a strong start ratings-wise, scoring 2 million cross-platform viewers. The premiere ranks as the most-streamed episode in the Showtime series’ history, and viewership was up 2% on streaming platforms, including Paramount+, when compared to last season.

The debut proved strong enough for Showtime to grant “The Chi” a Season 8 renewal on Thursday.

Adria Arjona and Diego Luna in “Andor” (Des Willie/Lucasfilm)

“Andor” ramps up

After “Andor” debuted its second and final season to a viewership high on last week’s Nielsen streaming chart, the “Star Wars” show hit another series high for its second week, tallying up 821 million minutes during the week of April 28, when Season 2 Episodes 4-6 dropped on Disney+. The show added on another 100 million minutes viewed, and is likely to keep growing in the next two intervals as Season 2 dropped the rest of its episodes.

“Andor” was the No. 6 most-watched streaming program of the week, as well as the week’s No. 3 streaming original, behind Netflix’s “You” and “The Four Seasons.”