Netflix Consumer Products VP Josh Simon Exits to Join Funko as CEO

Netflix consumer products vice president Josh Simon will join Funko as its new CEO starting Sept. 1. The executive, who will succeed the toymaker’s interim CEO Mike, will also join its board of directors.

“I am honored to join the team at Funko, an iconic company with a huge fan base that I admire and respect,” Simon said in a statement. “Pop culture – and people’s desire to connect with the lifestyle brands they love – is stronger today than ever. There are so many ways we can build on Funko’s fandom and expand our business for the benefit of both customers and shareholders.”

At the streamer, Simon has spent over five years overseeing its global merchandise business, live experiences, and the Roald Dahl Story Company. He built and scaled the division, creating a broad range of products for Netflix’s biggest titles, such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “Squid Game” and more, and launched its first e-commerce platform for consumer products.

He also managed relationships with the world’s largest retailers, including Walmart, Target, Primark and more, and oversaw the growth of Netflix’s Experiences business, launching more than 40 unique experiences across 300 cities around the world.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Simon’s exit comes as streamer will open its first Netflix House locations in Dallas and King of Prussia by the end of 2025, with a third location coming to the Las Vegas Strip in 2027.

Prior to Netflix, Simon held several senior management roles of increasing responsibility at Nike, including vice president and head of global strategy for product, design, merchandising and categories. He also oversaw feature film production and development at The Walt Disney Company’s Motion Picture Group and the DreamWorks-based Color Force Productions and worked in Disney’s corporate strategy and development group.

“Josh is an exceptional leader and his extensive experience in entertainment and consumer products is exactly what Funko needs in its next CEO,” Funko board chairman Charles Denson added. “Moreover, he brings expertise in operations, licensing and strategy, gained while serving in senior leadership roles at such esteemed companies as Netflix, Nike, and The Walt Disney Company. We are delighted to have him as our CEO as we work to maximize the significant growth opportunities ahead.”