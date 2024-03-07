Netflix is still the king of streaming. But while it continues to lead in subscribers and average revenue per user (ARPU) after the latest round of earnings, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have continued to make strides toward reaching profitability.

Netflix outpaced the legacy media competition in the 4th quarter of 2023, reporting 260.2 million subscribers total, 13.1 million of which were new, making it the company’s second best quarter ever for sign-ups (the record was set in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown).

Disney+ cemented the No.2 position with 149.6 million, despite losing 1.3 million core subscribers during its latest quarter as a result of churn from recent price increases.