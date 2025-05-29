Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video Claim 92% of Streaming Sports Programming

Sports

The three streamers, along with Apple TV+ and Paramount+, saw TV, movie and sports programming grow 5% in the second quarter of 2025, with the latter category up 7.8%, per Nielsen’s Gracenote

NBA Playoffs
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 26: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a three point basket against Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 26, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Credit: David Berding/Getty Images)

Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon’s Prime Video now make up 92% of available sports programming on streaming, per a new analysis from Nielsen’s Gracenote.

Overall ,TV, movie and sports programming across the three services, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ grew 5% in the second quarter of 2025, with total available sports programming up 7.8%, TV shows up 6.9% and movies up 4%.

Currently, Netflix accounts for 20.1% of the TV shows, movies and sports programs available on major streaming services, up from 17.9% in the previous quarter. 

When looking at the individual services, Netflix’s share of total available content climbed 18.2%, with sports up 22.1%, TV shows up 21.9% and movies up 16.1%.

Apple TV+’s total share grew 3.7%, with sports climbing 25%, TV shows up 4.9% and movies down 2.4%. Prime Video’s total was up 3.2%, with sports programming up 5%, TV programming up 4.8% and movie programming up 2.7%.

Disney+ saw an overall increase of 1.6%, with sports up 4.1%, TV shows up 1.4% and movies up 1.3%. Paramount+ saw a 1% increase in available content, with movies up 2.2%, TV shows up 0.4% and sports programming down 8.7%.

“In the big picture for SVOD, overall content volume continues to rise but the CTV apps making this content available continually shift,” Gracenote chief product officer Bill Michels said in a statement. “Regardless of program type or any other attribute, effective content discovery helps streamers connect viewers to the entertainment they’ll enjoy most and get the most value out of each of the assets in their catalogs.”  

How the Streamers Stack up
