The Latest on How Streamers Stack Up in Profits and Losses, Subscribers and Revenue

Available to WrapPRO members

As Netflix ditches quarterly subscriber and user revenue counts, the latest quarter’s results show the race continues to tighten amongst the legacy media players

How the Streamers Stack up
From left to right: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Comcast President Mike Cavanagh, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Paramount Global co-CEOs Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks (Getty Images/TheWrap/Chris Smith)

The latest round of quarterly media earnings marked a significant shift in the streaming wars as Netflix officially ditched its subscriber and average-revenue-per-user counts. 

Netflix, which last reported a total of 302 million subscribers and ARPU of $17.26 in its fourth quarter of 2024, remains well ahead of its legacy media competitors on these metrics. It previously said it would provide subscriber updates when it crosses major milestones. Meanwhile, the race continues to tighten amongst Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Comcast/NBCUniversal and Paramount Global as they duke it out for the second place spot. 

TheWrap’s analysis for the January-to-March quarter continued to stack Netflix’s last public disclosure to the fresh numbers for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, Warner Bros.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments