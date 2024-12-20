Netflix Nabs FIFA Women’s World Cup for 2027 and 2031

Netflix has picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for 2027 and 2031 in yet another big move from the streaming giant to push further into sports. This will be the first time the event has ever appeared on a streaming service.

In addition to live coverage, Netflix will produce exclusive documentary programming in the lead-up to the tournament, spotlighting the world’s top players, their journeys and the global growth of women’s football.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, which will be hosted in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, will feature the 32 best teams from around the globe competing across 12 cities.

The rights deal comes as Netflix continues to expand its sports coverage, and on the heels of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match that aired live and became the most-streamed sporting event ever. Netflix is also expanding into NFL coverage with two NFL games on Christmas Day.

This is also not the first push into women’s soccer for Netflix, as the streamer released a docuseries following the U.S. women’s soccer team last year.

“Our record-breaking success with Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor demonstrated the massive appetite for women’s sports and live programming,” says Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. “I’ve seen the fandom for the FIFA Women’s World Cup grow tremendously—from the electric atmosphere in France in 2019, and most recently, the incredible energy across Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix is not just about streaming matches—it’s about celebrating the players, the culture, and the passion driving the global rise of women’s sports.”

“This is a landmark moment for sports media rights,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “As a marquee brand and FIFA’s new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women’s football. This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game. FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women’s football. Besides broadcasting the tournaments themselves, Netflix will play a key role in terms of bringing the fascination of women’s football to a multimillion audience in the lead-up to both final tournaments, thereby enabling us to further increase their appeal.”