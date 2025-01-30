Netflix’s Big Fall: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Knives Out 3’ and New Kathryn Bigelow Film Get Release Dates

Netflix previewed their 2025 film slate at a splashy event in Los Angeles. And as part of this Next on Netflix event, they revealed some specific release dates, along with the more general time that some of the biggest titles of the year will come out. One thing is certain – fall is going to be jam-packed.

In addition to Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” (with Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Jacob Elordi) in November, “Fall 2025” is the release date for:

Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly” starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler

Joe Carnahan’s “RIP” led by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

An untitled Kathryn Bigelow thriller with Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson and Greta Lee.

The third “Knives Out” whodunnit “Wake Up Dead Man” — Daniel Craig returns, this time joined by Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin and Mila Kunis.

And “The Woman in Cabin 10,” based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware. Keira Knightley and Guy Peace star.

Like we said: jam-packed.

Not that the rest of the year is light.

This spring a new “SpongeBob SquarePants” animated feature, “The Plankton Movie,” arrives on March 7.

The Russo Brothers’ robot-filled sci-fi extravaganza “The Electric State,” with Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, arrives on March 14.

Grandmother-forward comedy “Nonnas,” starring Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco and Talia Shire and directed by “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” filmmaker Stephen Chbosky, arrives on the service on May 9.

“The Old Guard 2” on July 2.

“Fear Street: Prom Queen” this summer.

And the long, long, long awaited Tom Hardy thriller from Gareth Evans “Havoc” finally comes to Netflix this spring.

There are also plenty of movies that Netflix has just stated are “coming soon” – this includes Adam Sandler’s highly anticipated sequel “Happy Gilmore 2;” animated fantasy “In Your Dreams;” “Conclave” director Edward Berger’s “The Ballad of a Small Player” starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton; Minka Kelly-led romantic comedy “Champagne Problems;” “K-Pop Demon Hunters” from Sony Pictures Animation; an animated Korean romance “Lost in Starlight;” the Chris Columbus-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced “The Thursday Murder Club,” starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Jonathan Pryce; “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding,” which pretty much says it all; “Night Always Comes,” a thriller based on the bestselling novel and starring Vanessa Kirby and Jennifer Jason Leigh; the bible-based “R&B;” another Tyler Perry drama called “Straw;” Skydance Animation’s adorable-looking “Pookoo;” and “Steve,” a drama starring Cillian Murphy.

These, combined with their documentary slate, which includes an Errol Morris-directed Charles Manson documentary (“Chaos: The Charles Manson Murders” in March) and an Eddie Murphy documentary from Angus Wall (“Eddie,” undated), plus all of the titles that they will undoubtedly pick up at various international film festivals, and it adds up to a pretty exciting year.