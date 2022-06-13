Netflix Hires Ken Barker as Principal Accounting Officer

Netflix has hired Ken Barker, a former executive of Electronic Arts, Inc., to serve as its principal accounting officer and take over accounting duties from Spencer Neumann, who is remaining the streamer’s CFO and principal financial officer.

Barker was hired on Friday and his appointment was disclosed in a securities filing to the SEC on Monday. He will begin in his role on June 27 and report to Neumann. Barker will take over the role that JC Berger has held for the past 15 years, where he served as Netflix’s global controller.

From June 2003 to June 2022, Mr. Barker served in various roles at EA, most recently as SVP Finance from August 2021, and SVP, chief accounting officer from June 2003 to August 2021. Prior to joining Electronic Arts, Mr. Barker was at Sun Microsystems, Inc., as its Vice President, Corporate Controller, and at Deloitte & Touche LLP as an audit partner.

Barker serves on the board of directors of AbilityPath, a non-profit organization, and on the Accounting Advisory Board for the University of Notre Dame. He also holds a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

Netflix in its Q1 earnings report earlier this year reported its first-ever loss of subscribers, dropping by 200,000, and even projected losing an additional 2 million subscribers, which sent the streamer’s stock plummeting. As a result, Netflix brass hinted at a crackdown on password sharing as well as the introduction of an ad-supported, cheaper pricing tier, which could now arrive on Netflix by the end of this year. Last month, the streamer also announced layoffs of 150 U.S. based employees across its content and executive ranks.