‘In Your Dreams’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Animated Movie?

Director Alex Woo’s new animated film “In Your Dreams” premiered on Netflix this week. Co-written by Woo and Erik Benson, the Netflix original follows a young brother and sister who journey to the world of dreams in the hopes of finding the fabled Sandman and asking him to grant their wish to save their parents’ failing marriage. In addition to featuring plenty of whimsical, magical images, the film also boasts a surprisingly star-studded voice cast.
Here is what you need to know about the stars of “In Your Dreams,” including who they play in the film and where you may have seen them before.
Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Stevie
Jolie Hoang-Rappaport leads the cast of “In Your Dreams” as Stevie, a young girl who goes on a magical journey with her brother in the hopes of saving her parents’ marriage. The film is, notably, not the first animated Netflix original that Hoang-Rappaport has starred in. She also voiced Lin in the 2023 film “The Monkey King.” That same year, she voiced Hannah in “Craig Before the Creek.” In 2019, Hoang-Rappaport also played Bian in HBO’s “Watchmen.”
Elias Janssen as Elliot
Elias Janssen voices Elliot, Stevie’s younger brother, in “In Your Dreams.” Janssen is best known for playing Mateo Solano Villanueva in Seasons 4 and 5 of The CW’s “Jane the Virgin.”
Craig Robinson as Baloney Tony
Craig Robinson plays Baloney Tony, a beloved toy brought to life again, in “In Your Dreams.” One of the most recognizable comedic performers of the past 20 years, viewers will likely remember Robinson for his performances as warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin in “The Office” and Nick in the “Hot Tub Time Machine” films.
He also played a comedic version of himself in the 2013 apocalyptic satire “This Is the End” and voiced Mr. Shark in the animated “Bad Guys” films.
Cristin Milioti as Mom
Cristin Milioti voices Elliot and Stevie’s mom in “In Your Dreams.” Milioti is best known for her scene-stealing, Emmy-winning performance as Sofia Falcone in HBO’s “The Penguin.”
She also played Sarah opposite Andy Samberg’s Nyles in the beloved 2020 time-loop comedy “Palm Springs,” the Mother in “How I Met Your Mother,” Hazel Green in the Max original series “Made for Love” and Nanette Cole in the “USS Callister” episodes of Netflix’s “Black Mirror.”
Simu Liu as Dad
Simu Liu voices Elliot and Stevie’s father in “In Your Dreams.” Viewers will remember Liu best for playing Shang-Chi in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Jung in “Kim’s Convenience” and one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 blockbuster “Barbie.”
Omid Djalili as The Sandman
Omid Djalili provides the voice for the mythical Sandman in “In Your Dreams.” The British actor and comedian is best known for playing Dr Martin Lanselius in HBO’s “His Dark Materials,” Steve in “The Change” and Sagar in this year’s “Deep Cover.”
Gia Carides as Nightmara
Opposite Djalili’s Sandman, Gia Carides voices Nightmara in “In Your Dreams.” A film and TV veteran, Carides is best known for her performances as Cousin Nikki in 2002’s “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Liz Holt in 1992’s “Strictly Ballroom,” Robin Swallows in 1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and Melissa in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”