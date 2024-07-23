Netflix Taps Epic’s Alain Tascan as Games President

Epic Games’ Alain Tascan is joining Netflix to serve as president of the streamer’s games division.

“In an ever-evolving entertainment landscape, Netflix has continually demonstrated an unparalleled ability to innovate and captivate audiences worldwide,” Tascan said in a statement. “I am honored and thrilled to build on the remarkable foundation that the talented games team here has laid, and I firmly believe that Netflix is uniquely positioned to redefine the future of gaming.”

Tascan joined Epic in 2018, serving for over five years as its executive vice president of game development. During his tenure, he was tasked with overseeing first party game development for Fortnite, Lego Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys.

Before Epic, he founded Ubisoft and EA’s Montreal studios and spearheaded the new IP creation at the studios as well as partnerships with Hollywood studios to create games like rmy of Two, Need for Speed: Nitro, and Batman Vengeance. He also founded and served as Family Feud Live mobile developer Umi Games.

“Alain brings over 30 years of experience in global video game development, production, licensing, and building studios,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters added. “He has a passion for making great games and a proven track record of taking bold creative bets. We’re thrilled to have him leading Netflix Games.”

Tascan’s appointment comes after Netflix moved Mike Verdu, a Facebook and EA veteran who joined the streamer as vice president of game development in 2021, to a new role last month focused on “transformative innovation in game creation and development.”

Since the gaming division was announced in November 2021, Netflix has acquired four game development studios – Night School, Boss Fight, Next Games and Spry Fox – and is building two from scratch in Southern California and Helsinki.

It has also launched over 100 games on its platform, including the internally-developed “Oxenfree II: Lost Signals,” the “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy and games based on Netflix IP including “Too Hot to Handle,” “Virgin River,” “Money Heist” and more, and has more than 80 games in development, including “Emily in Paris,” “Selling Sunset,” and a multiplayer game based in the “Squid Game” universe time to the launch of the show’s second season.

Additionally, it tripled games engagement in 2023 and has begun testing for its games on TVs and computers in several countries as it looks to make its offering playable on every device.