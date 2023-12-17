Netflix is bringing a new story to life from the “One Piece” manga franchise in the form of a new anime adaptation titled familiarly “The One Piece.”

The remake will start from the show’s iconic East Blue saga, an era of the franchise that’s named after an ocean in the universe that makes up the east part of the Blue Sea, split by the Red Line and the Grand Line. The East blue saga includes the first 61 episodes of the “One Piece” anime and the first 100 chapters of the manga.

The past 25 years of “One Piece” was highlighted in a teaser trailer for the new series, which you can watch above.

“The legend that began 25 years ago. Spread far and wide across the globe. In this interconnected world, let’s embark on a journey once again!” texts in the clip read, before cutting to black and then showing one of the Wit Studio animators illustrating scenes. “With an all-new animation team. Get ready for a fresh new remake produced by Wit Studio.” The video didn’t say when the annimation would be coming out, but stated that it would be coming soon to Netflix.

“First things first, I’ve got to get a crew. I think about ten men should do,” the new Monkey D. Luffy says in the clip.

Per the production committee, the project will stand out from TV anime series and will provide viewers with a “fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue saga.”

The show, which is currently in production, will be produced by Japanese animation studio WIT Studio (“Spy x Family”). “The One Piece” comes as part of a collaborative effort between “The One Piece” production team, which consists of representatives from publishing company Shueisha, media company Fuji Television Network and animation studio Toei Animation Co. This project marks what appears to be Netflix’s first partnership with a Japanese production team.

The new series continues the streamer’s relationship with “One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda, who worked alongside creatives at Netflix to get “One Piece’s” live-adaptation done and up to his standards. Oda will be premiering another anime adaptation of one of his mangas, “Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation,” which hits Netflix in January 2024.

The action series “follows Ryuma, a samurai entangled in a world disrupted by an ominous force—a dragon capable of unleashing catastrophic destruction upon the land.”