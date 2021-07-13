Netflix Orders 3 Seasons of First-Ever ‘Cocomelon’ Narrative Series, ‘Cocomelon Lane’

Who needs an actual babysitter? Netflix has ordered three seasons and four specials of “Cocomelon” spinoff “Cocomelon Lane,” which “will deliver brand-new adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids,” according to the streaming giant.

“Cocomelon Lane” will be the first-ever narrative series featuring the “Cocomelon” characters in an actual story arc. The existing “Cocomelon” videos, which are hugely popular on Netflix, are of the one-off YouTube-style variety.

As a companion to the 7-minute episodes, there will be four hour-long nursery rhyme compilation specials. “CoComelon” has reached Netflix’s Top 10 on in 29 countries.

Netflix has also ordered one season of new series “Little Baby Bum: Music Time,” based on the “Little Baby Bum” characters.

The “Cocomelon Lane” series and specials will begin rolling out in 2022.

“Little Baby Bum: Music Time,” which has an order for 48 seven-minute episodes, will premiere in 2023. That one will invite “preschoolers at home into their first exploration of rhythms, sounds, instruments, and other music fundamentals,” according to Netflix.

Libraries for “Cocomelon” and “Little Baby Bum” content will be available on Netflix. Both hail from Moonbug Entertainment Ltd.

“With so many options available to kids and families, the popularity of Moonbug’s series on Netflix speaks volumes,” René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO of Moonbug, said in a statement. “With original shows to fan-favorites like ‘CoComelon’ and ‘Little Baby Bum’ leading the charge, we want to give viewers even more opportunities to connect through their favorite characters, stories and nursery rhymes.”

“’CoComelon’ and ‘Little Baby Bum’ are loved by kids and families all over the globe,” Heather Tilert, Netflix’s director of original animation, preschool, said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Moonbug to expand the worlds of both shows, and to bring our youngest viewers even more songs, stories, and adventures from some of their favorite animated friends.”