Paris Hilton Gets Netflix Cooking Show Inspired by Viral Lasagna Video

Paris Hilton has lined up a cooking show at Netflix inspired by her viral lasagna video from last year, the streamer announced Monday.

The six-episode series, titled “Cooking With Paris,” promises to “turn the traditional cooking show upside down,” according to Netflix’s description. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

The show bears the same name as the video uploaded to Hilton’s YouTube channel in which the heiress demonstrated how to cook lasagna. The 16-minute clip went viral early last year and has since accumulated more than 5 million views.

“Cooking With Paris” is set to premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Hilton will executive produce the series alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Rebecca Hertz. The series hails from The Intellectual Property Corporation, which also produces the celebrity cooking show “Selena + Chef” for HBO Max and previously collaborated with Hilton on the 2020 YouTube Originals documentary “This Is Paris.”

In addition to “Cooking With Paris,” Hilton also has a wedding docuseries in the works at Peacock via her overall deal with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.