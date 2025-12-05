‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie to Hit Theaters and Netflix in March

“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” is officially set to hit select theaters and Netflix in March 2026.

The streamer announced on Friday that the forthcoming “Peaky Blinders” sequel film will make its debut next year, first with a limited theatrical run starting on March 6, 2026, followed by its global streaming premiere on March 20, 2026, on Netflix. The news comes well over a year after it was first confirmed in June 2024 that “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight had signed on to write the film, with longtime star Cillian Murphy agreeing to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby.

The news also comes the same day that Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery reached a $82.7 billion deal for the former to acquire the latter’s studio and streaming assets. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also noted they intend to support WB’s movie theater output, although he noted the release window will evolve.

It has been nearly four years since the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” premiered on Netflix in 2022. “The Immortal Man” will catch viewers back up with Murphy’s Tommy in a feature-length adventure directed by “Wild Rose” and “Peaky Blinders” Season 1 director Tom Harper.

Set in 1940 Birmingham, the film follows Murphy’s Tommy as he is forced out of his own, self-imposed exile during the early chaos of World War II to face his own demons and decide, once and for all, whether he wants to grapple with his complex legacy or let it burn to the ground. He must make that choice with the fates of both his family and country on the line.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy told Tudum about his return. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans.”

“The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” Knight added, teasing the film’s WWII setting. “It will be an explosive chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

In addition to Murphy, the cast of “The Immortal Man” features a number of both returning “Peaky Blinders” faces and newcomers, including Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo and Stephen Graham.

“The Immortal Man” is, notably, not the only new “Peaky Blinders” title that Netflix has in its pipeline right now. In October, the streamer and the BBC gave a two-season order to a sequel series created by Knight. The 12-episode spin-off will reportedly take place in 1950s Birmingham after the events of “The Immortal Man” and follow “the new generation of Shelbys” as they rise up from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz.