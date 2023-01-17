Netflix reality all-stars from “Love Is Blind,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Circle” and “The Mole,” among others, are uniting for a new unscripted dating show “Perfect Match.”

Featuring fan-favorites including “Too Hot to Handle” OGs Chloe and Francesca, “Love Is Blind’s” Bartise and Shayne and “The Ultimatum’s” Zay Wilson, the singles will be challenged to find love as they enter a tropical paradise — this time with the power in their hands.

As the contestants pair up, the most compatible couples will be rewarded with the chance to play matchmaker by controlling the fate of other duos — whether that be breaking them up or sending them on dates with new arrivals.

Premiering Feb. 14, “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum” host Nick Lachey will host the new series and say hello to some familiar faces as he guides the singles along their journey to find their perfect matches, with one couple winning the coveted title.

“Perfect Match” will have a batched release, with the first four episodes releasing Feb. 14, and subsequent new episodes premiering Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.

Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Sharyn Mills and Heather Crowe will serve as executive producers while Kinetic Content produces.

Check out the full line-up of singles ready to hit the beach: