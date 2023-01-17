Netflix reality all-stars from “Love Is Blind,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Circle” and “The Mole,” among others, are uniting for a new unscripted dating show “Perfect Match.”
Featuring fan-favorites including “Too Hot to Handle” OGs Chloe and Francesca, “Love Is Blind’s” Bartise and Shayne and “The Ultimatum’s” Zay Wilson, the singles will be challenged to find love as they enter a tropical paradise — this time with the power in their hands.
As the contestants pair up, the most compatible couples will be rewarded with the chance to play matchmaker by controlling the fate of other duos — whether that be breaking them up or sending them on dates with new arrivals.
Premiering Feb. 14, “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum” host Nick Lachey will host the new series and say hello to some familiar faces as he guides the singles along their journey to find their perfect matches, with one couple winning the coveted title.
“Perfect Match” will have a batched release, with the first four episodes releasing Feb. 14, and subsequent new episodes premiering Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.
Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Sharyn Mills and Heather Crowe will serve as executive producers while Kinetic Content produces.
Check out the full line-up of singles ready to hit the beach:
- Abbey Humphreys (“Twentysomethings”)
- Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (“Selling Tampa”)
- Bartise Bowden (“Love Is Blind”)
- Calvin Crooks (“The Circle”)
- Chase DeMoor (“Too Hot To Handle”)
- Chloe Veitch (“Too Hot To Handle,” “The Circle”
- Colony Reeves (“Selling Tampa”)
- Damian Powers (“Love Is Blind”)
- Diamond Jack (“Love Is Blind”)
- Dom Gabriel (“The Mole”)
- Francesca Farago (“Too Hot To Handle”)
- Georgia Hassarati (“Too Hot To Handle”)
- Ines Tazi (“The Circle France”)
- Izzy Fairthorne (“Too Hot To Handle”)
- Joey Sasso (“The Circle”)
- Kariselle Snow (“Sexy Beasts”)
- Lauren “LC” Chamblin (“Love Is Blind”)
- Mitchell Eason (“The Circle”)
- Nick Uhlenhuth (“The Circle”)
- Savannah Palacio (“The Circle”)
- Shayne Jansen (“Love Is Blind”)
- Will Richardson (“The Mole”)
- Zay Wilson (“The Ultimatum”)