Universal and Netflix Expand Licensing Deal to Include Live-Action Films

Netflix and Universal have reached an agreement to renew an existing licensing deal for animated films, including those from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, and, beginning with the 2027, will add U.S. rights to live-action films from both Universal and Focus Features to the pact.

As part of this new agreement, Netflix will continue to have exclusive rights to Universal animated films, with live-action films streaming on Netflix no later than eight months following their theatrical window starting in 2027. The films will first stream on Peacock, then head to Netflix for an exclusive 10-month window before they return to Peacock.

Netflix will also license rights to Universal’s full animation and live-action film slate for “additional windows in subsequent years as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast film library,” according to the official release.

“We have always valued our partnership with NBCUniversal, and we are excited to expand it to bring even more entertainment to our U.S. members starting in 2027,” said Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix, in a statement. “Illumination and DWA animated films have always been incredibly popular on Netflix, and we are looking forward to adding Universal Pictures and Focus Features live-action films in the years to come. By combining these licensed titles with our Netflix original programming, we can offer our members an exceptional entertainment package with an even greater selection of films to enjoy.”

“With this expanded partnership, we’re providing an optimal experience for today’s consumer with a direct-to-consumer strategy that is advantageous to both NBCUniversal and Netflix,” said Peter Levinsohn, Chairman, Global Distribution, NBCUniversal Studio Group, in an official statement. “We’re always trying to marry our diverse Film slate and innovative windowing strategy with the right partners, and Netflix’s unparalleled support of our slate allows us to make sure our films are enjoyed in the theater and at home by the broadest possible audience.”

The Universal/Netflix union, particularly in animation, has yielded huge success for both companies. Animated features from Universal are frequently in the streamer’s top 10 and spin-offs of Universal animated titles (or original animated titles created by DreamWorks Animation specifically for Netflix) are some of the most popular series titles on Netflix – things like “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory,” which just returned for its second season. These spin-off series keep brands alive during fallow periods for the features and cultivate new, younger audiences that will, say, buy a ticket to next summer’s “Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

For the first six months of 2024, eight of the top 10 animated films on Netflix were created by Illumination or DreamWorks animation,with Illumination and Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” spending a record-setting 38 weeks on the Netflix Top 10 list. Upcoming films in the partnership include “Despicable Me 4” and “The Wild Robot.”