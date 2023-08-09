Netflix to Reopen Manhattan’s Paris Theater in September

Three years after purchasing it, Netflix will reopen New York City’s historic Paris Theater on Sept. 1, featuring new 70mm projectors and Dolby Atmos sound, the streamer said Wednesday.

To show off this new technology, the Paris Theater will present a weeklong classic film program called “Big & Loud,” including 70mm prints of two films synonymous with the format, “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Lawrence of Arabia.” Modern-day classics like Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will also be presented in the format.

On the Dolby Digital program, the Paris will show the “final cuts” of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” and Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner,” as well as “The Matrix” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The theater will also show Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Cannes Jury Prize-winning film “Memoria” for the first time in Dolby.

Originally opened in 1948 as an arthouse theater to show French films, the Paris Theater has 500 seats and is New York’s only remaining single-screen cinema. It was destined for permanent closure before it was purchased by Netflix in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix briefly reopened the thater in 2021 before closing it again to make the Dolby upgrades.

Similar to Los Angeles’ Egyptian Theater, which Netflix operates alongside American Cinematheque, the Paris will showcase original films from the streamer as well as classic films and special events featuring top filmmakers.

The full “Big & Loud” program can be seen on the Paris Theater website here.